Fun, games, pie at Stephens County free fair

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - The Stephens County Free Fair wrapped up Saturday out at the fairgrounds.

Along with showing livestock, they had vendors from all over Stephens County to show off their products and wares. But something that people come back for each year they have the fair, is the pies.

Members of the Stephens County Oklahoma Home and Community Education group bring delicious pies to the fair, and Brenda Gamby explains what makes them so popular.

"It's the community relationship that we have,” Gamby. “People come here because they have been coming here for years to see these ladies and their pies. So it's as much a social thing as it is an eating thing."

And when they were finished with the pie, patrons headed on over to the carnival where they got to ride the ferris wheel or a merry-go-round to finished out the day.

