Man shot at in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A man at an apartment complex in Lawton claimed he was shot at early Friday morning. Police say they were called out to the Victoria Square Apartments on 2309 Northwest 38th Street.

First, they spoke with a man and his family who called 9-1-1 after they heard about 4 to 5 shots around 1 a.m. The man says he saw someone in a white hoodie run down the street.

Another man, who claimed he was shot at, called the police about the shots fired in that apartment complex. He told police he stepped outside for some fresh air, and heard someone say 'hey' to him. Police say the man saw the suspected shooter made a gesture like he was getting a gun, and the man took off running before hearing 4 to 5 gunshots.

Police found 5 bullet casings in the area.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.