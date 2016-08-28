Beautiful Day organization celebrated

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - An organization that spends all year celebrating student's birthday's got a birthday bash of their own on Sunday. Leadership Duncan Class XX threw a birthday party at Kiddieland Park in Duncan.

Full of games, entertainment and food, all to give back to the Beautiful Day organization. Beautiful Day celebrates the birthdays of the students in Duncan, Comanche, Marlow and Empire during the school year.

Jessica Garvin with Leadership Duncan says classes before them usually build something, or raise and donate money in another way. This year they wanted to do something different.

"Our class is really unique because we chose something free for the community, which is something that we needed to help celebrate Beautiful Day,” said Garvin. “They do so much for the kids in our community."

They had a few items that will be raffled off like a Yeti cooler, and a basketball signed by the 2015-16 Thunder team. All of that money raised will go back to the Beautiful Day group.

To donate, make a check payable to Beautiful Day Foundation with “Leadership” in the memo, and mail it to 807 West Main Street, Duncan, OK 73533. Or log on to beautifuldayfoundation.net, and click the give button. Put the word ‘leadership’ in the special instruction space.

