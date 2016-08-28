Beautiful Day organization celebrated - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Beautiful Day organization celebrated

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - An organization that spends all year celebrating student's birthday's got a birthday bash of their own on Sunday. Leadership Duncan Class XX threw a birthday party at Kiddieland Park in Duncan.

Full of games, entertainment and food, all to give back to the Beautiful Day organization. Beautiful Day celebrates the birthdays of the students in Duncan, Comanche, Marlow and Empire during the school year.

Jessica Garvin with Leadership Duncan says classes before them usually build something, or raise and donate money in another way. This year they wanted to do something different.

"Our class is really unique because we chose something free for the community, which is something that we needed to help celebrate Beautiful Day,” said Garvin.  “They do so much for the kids in our community."

They had a few items that will be raffled off like a Yeti cooler, and a basketball signed by the 2015-16 Thunder team. All of that money raised will go back to the Beautiful Day group.

To donate, make a check payable to Beautiful Day Foundation with “Leadership” in the memo, and mail it to 807 West Main Street, Duncan, OK 73533. Or log on to beautifuldayfoundation.net, and click the give button. Put the word ‘leadership’ in the special instruction space.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    •   
Powered by Frankly