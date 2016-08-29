More on OK turnpike toll hike

OK (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is considering a three-phase, $900 million toll hike meant to finance new projects, including the critical link in Tulsa's outer loop, reconstruction of the first 20 miles of the Turner Turnpike a crucial bridge over the Arkansas River and a rebuild of a dangerous portion of the Muskogee Turnpike. Under the authority's initiative, tolls would rise 12 percent in January 2017, an additional 2.5 percent in January 2018 and another 2.5 percent in July 2019.

