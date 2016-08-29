United Way of Stephens Co. names campaign chairman

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Marty Askins will head this year’s fund-raising campaign for the United Way of Stephens County. Planning for the 2016-17 campaign, which will begin in September, is under way.

“We are thrilled Marty has accepted so important a role. He certainly knows the area well and is respected throughout the county. His reputation is solid, his compassion for others is strong and he has been a part of many important projects that have shaped Duncan, improving the quality of life for us all,” said Nicole Punneo, the chairman of the United Way board of directors.

Askins was chairman of the 2002 United Way campaign and was president of the board in 2002-03. The post 9/11 campaign remains the most successful in the organization’s history, raising $448,969.

“Our community continues to face some difficult times but we have a history of helping others when there is a need. I’m excited to be a part of the United Way again and I’m optimistic we’re going to have a successful campaign. We’ll need everybody’s help to meet our objectives,” Askins admitted.

Askins is a 1975 graduate of Duncan High School where he was a three-year letterman on the golf team. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a BA degree in Business Administration and lettered on the golf team.

Askins is president of Stephens County Abstract Company. He and his wife, Dana, have been married 34 years and have two married children and two grandsons, all living in Duncan. He is the son of the late Ollie and Jarita Askins, both longtime and dedicated community leaders. The Askin’s family has a deep legacy of helping others in Stephens County.

He has been a member of the board of directors for the Duncan Chamber of Commerce, Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation, the Duncan Regional Hospital Health Foundation, Duncan Regional Hospital Authority and the Duncan Public Schools Foundation.

He was named Man of the Year by the Duncan Chamber in 2002. He has been president of the Oklahoma Land Title Association and a committee member for the American Land Title Association.

The United Way of Stephens County was started as the Community Chest by a group of volunteers in 1954. It became the Duncan United Fund Inc. in 1967; the United Way of Duncan Inc. in 1976; and the United Way of Stephens County in 1993.

Opportunities to help in this year’s campaign remain available. Call the United Way office at 580-255-3648, by mail at P.O. Box 1632 or visit the office at 12 South Eighth Street, Suite 9.

Last year’s campaign exceeded its goal, raising $370,422 or 106 percent of the $350,000 target.

