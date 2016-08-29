Texas Country Air camping event - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Texas Country Air camping event

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
QUANAH, TX (KSWO) - An urban downtown camping event, Texas Country Air will be held again this year in Quanah, Texas on October 18 through the 23.

Airstream trailers traveling throughout the United States and Canada will be camping around the Historic Hardeman County Courthouse and downtown Quanah for an action packed urban camping experience.

City and County officials are rolling out the red carpet to insure guest have an event to remember. Tours of the Medicine Mounds area, the 3RF Comanche Springs Observatory, and the Quanah School Safe Rooms are new to Texas Country Air this year.  A community Revitalization project, Amateur Radio Class, and Indian Village will also be included.

The airstreamers and the general public are cordially invited to an array of seminars, demonstrations, exhibits and nightly entertainment throughout the event.

