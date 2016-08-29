Tulsa woman sentenced for income tax fraud scheme

TULSA, OK (KSWO) —A Tulsa woman was sentenced to serve 47 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $88,194.23 to the Internal Revenue Service for her role in a scheme to file and obtain refunds from at least 49 false income tax returns.

Tameka Denise Johnson, 34, pleaded guilty on May 20, 2015, to the federal charge of fraudulent claims against the government. According to court records, during 2011 and 2012, Johnson obtained personal identification information such as names, dates of birth, addresses, and Social Security numbers from various persons, and used that information to create and file fraudulent income tax returns for the years 2010 and 2011.

