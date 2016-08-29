Fort Cobb family creates scholarship in honor of family member killed

FORT COBB, OK (KSWO) -Friends and family are mourning after the loss of a loved one who died helping a complete stranger in a rollover accident Friday night.

Kaylee Hamilton from Fort Cobb and David Vallerand of Okarche had both stopped along the highway near Yukon after seeing the crashed car. Another car crashed into them, killing both. Kaylee had just turned 23 years old and was studying to be an ER nurse. She was on the way home to Fort Cobb and on the phone with her mom when she decided to pull over and help. She told her mom she would call her right back. She never did.

"She always told us I'm not afraid to die because I know where I'm going," said Hollie Skinner, Kaylee Hamilton's sister.

Skinner says the past few days haven't felt real. Skinner says tomorrow is their mother's birthday and Kaylee was coming home for the weekend to be with her family, and now the celebration won't be the same.

"It's just been a nightmare that I feel we can't wake up from," said Skinner.

Kaylee was very active in many activities and a certified athletic trainer. Whether it was softball, basketball, art or FFA, Skinner says Kaylee was very passionate about her friends, family and helping the community. Which is also why she pursued a career in nursing and dreamt of being a trauma nurse. Skinner and Kaylee's father says Kaylee stopping her car to lend a hand was a part of her nature.

"She would help anybody if she could. No matter what she had to do, she would do it. I want people to remember her as funny. She was always making people smile. She could light up a room," said Skinner.

"I want people to remember her as a fun-loving Christian," said Hamilton.

Kaylee's giving heart has inspired her family to create a scholarship fund that will be given to a high school senior in Southwest Oklahoma that's pursuing a career in the medical field. Skinner says they feel they can make a difference in someone's life the way Kaylee made a difference in all of their lives.

"It was something we knew Kaylee would want. We wanted to be able to pay it forward for another student to be able to pursue medicine to make a difference in the world," said Skinner.

Hamilton says he finds comfort knowing Kaylee is in heaven and will always be proud to be her father. He says he will cherish every memory he has of Kaylee and hopes people will take away something from this accident.

"Tell your kids you love them everyday because you have no idea when it will be the last," said Hamilton.

If you would like to donate to the Kaylee Hamilton Helping Hands Scholarship, the fund is set up at the Bank of Commerce in Carnegie.

A memorial will be held on Wednesday at the Carnegie High School softball field at 7pm. The funeral is Friday at 2pm at the Carnegie First Baptist Church.

