Gov. Fallin on the resignation of Health Care Authority CEO

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – After twenty years of serving Oklahoma’s state government, Nico Gomez is stepping down as the CEO of the Oklahoma Health Care Authority.

Governor Mary Fallin today issued this statement on the resignation of Oklahoma Health Care Authority Chief Executive Officer Nico Gomez:

“Nico has been an inspirational leader who strived to make a positive difference for many of our most vulnerable Oklahomans by working to improve their health outcomes. Nico has been intent on developing Oklahoma-based solutions to expand and improve access to quality health care for low-income residents, children, the elderly and disabled. He has worked in public service for 20 years, and I wish him the best of luck as he ventures into the private sector,” said Gov. Fallin.

Gomez has worked with the OHCA for sixteen years, serving the last 3 and a half years as CEO. His last day before he leaves to explore opportunities in the private sector will be September 30.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.