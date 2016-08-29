Hunt steps down, Giles takes over at Empire

EMPIRE, Okla (KSWO) - Even though we are still a few days away from Week One, we already have a coaching change here in SW Oklahoma.

Empire head coach Stefan Hunt stepped down from his position Friday morning, the very same day of the Bulldogs season opener at Cordell. Hunt requested the release due to unforeseen circumstances outside of football.

Stepping into the position is offensive coordinator Barry Giles. Giles was expected to become the head coach next season. Hunt volunteered to fill in as head coach this year so that Giles could become accustomed to the team, school, and community. Giles feels he is now ready to move forward as the leader of the Bulldogs program.

“It's an awesome feeling. It's something I've been waiting for, for quite a while now. I've been coaching at a lot of different places throughout the state of Oklahoma. I had the opportunity to spend the last two years at Duncan, a lot of different places. I played college ball at the University of Oklahoma,” Giles said. “So it's an awesome experience. I've got some great kids in there, some hard workers. I've got a great coaching staff. The administration and everybody here at Empire, for my situation, I couldn't ask for better people.”

Giles and the Bulldogs will hold their home opener on Friday. Meanwhile, Hunt will remain the head coach of the basketball and baseball programs at Empire.

