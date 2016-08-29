Controlled burn gets out of hand

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Several fire departments were called to a control burn near Cache that quickly got out of hand.



It happened at Paint Road and Rogers Lane around 3:30 Monday afternoon. The burn spread to several nearby hay bales igniting them. Firefighters dug several holes, pushing the bales into them to keep the fire from spreading. Crews were able to get a handle on the fire before it seriously threatened some nearby homes.