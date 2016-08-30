Governor and Senators expected at Altus Air Force Base Tuesday - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Governor and Senators expected at Altus Air Force Base Tuesday

By Monte Brown, Anchor
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin is set to visit Altus Air Force Base Tuesday morning for the "Forging the 46" activation ceremony.

The ceremony will include the activation of the US Air Force's new KC-46 Pegasus aircraft. It will replace the current refueling fleet of KC-135 Stratotankers, which have been in service for more than 50 years.

US Senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford will also be the activation ceremony. The event will kick off at 8 a.m.

