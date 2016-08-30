Duncan Family Dollar broken into with cinder block

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Duncan police need your help identifying a woman who was caught on surveillance video burglarizing a Family Dollar store.

Police say the woman threw a cinder block through the front door on the morning of August 24. Cameras then caught her entering the store and stealing several items

If you know who she is or have any information on the break-in, you're asked to call the Duncan Police Department at 580-255-2112.

