Tipsy Tow makes Labor Day safer

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Labor Day weekend is celebrated by many Oklahomans as summer’s last hurrah. To help partiers get home safely, AAA Oklahoma is offering its free Tipsy Tow service to the public over the long holiday weekend.

“Over the long Labor Day weekend last year in Oklahoma, 66 percent of highway fatalities involved alcohol or drugs,” said Chuck Mai, spokesman for AAA Oklahoma. “If you plan to drink, make arrangements to avoid driving. Impaired drivers put all road users at risk and what’s really sad is that these kinds of crashes are so easily prevented.”

AAA offers these tips for a safe Labor Day:

Offer food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Make sure all of your guests have a designated driver.

Keep the numbers for local cab companies as well as AAA’s Tipsy Tow handy.

Take the keys away from anyone who is thinking of driving while impaired.

If you plan to drive, don’t drink.

If you plan to drink, select a designated driver or use a ride-sharing service. If your ride falls through, call a cab or utilize AAA’s Tipsy Tow as a transportation alternative.

Buckle up—it’s your best defense against other impaired drivers.

AAA’s Tipsy Tow service will begin at 6:00 p.m. on September 2 and end at 4:00 a.m. on September 6. Drivers, passengers, party hosts, bartenders and restaurant managers can call 1-800-AAA-HELP (222-4357) and request a Tipsy Tow. The free service is open to AAA members and nonmembers alike in metropolitan Oklahoma City and metropolitan Tulsa as well as in Lawton, Bartlesville, Tahlequah, Enid, Shawnee, Ardmore and Muskogee.

Tipsy Tow provides a one-way ride home for the driver, one passenger and the vehicle at no charge up to 15 miles from point of pick up.

