Lawton author shines spotlight on interim ministers

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) — Lawton author John Helgeson will be releasing his new book, “Freedom and Interim Ministry: 12 Freedoms of the Interim” nationwide in October. Helgeson is an ordained pastor who has served interim positions in Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio and Illinois as well as installed positions in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

In “Freedom and Interim Ministry,” Helgeson shares his observation that the interim minister has much more freedom than the regular installed minister. Helgeson defines 12 freedoms that an interim minister has and how they function. How important each freedom will be determined by the need of the church that the interim minister is serving. The book emphasizes that one should not be an interim unless one can work in an environment where freedom is central, and an interim has to be committed to freedom in order to function well in a church in transition.

The books are available through bookstores nationwide, from the publisher at www.tatepublishing.com/bookstore, or by visiting barnesandnoble.com or amazon.com.

