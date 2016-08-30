Science in Action Day at the Sam Noble Museum

Two members of Lunar Sooners help children with a hands-on activity at the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History during Science in Action and Object I.D. Day. (Source Sam Noble Museum)

NORMAN, OK (KSWO) – Do you have a unique object from the natural or cultural world on your hands? Experts from the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History can help identify your family heirlooms, fossils, rocks and other finds at the annual Science in Action and Object I.D. Day, taking place from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on September 11.

“Science in Action is a great opportunity for people to visit the museum, meet our curators and visit with them about their current research activities and the important collections produced through that research,” said Daniel Swan, curator of ethnology and interim curator of Native American languages at the Sam Noble Museum. “The I.D. Day component provides an opportunity to bring your natural history objects to the museum and gain a professional identification and assessment. We do not provide appraisals of monetary value, but we will help you better understand the authenticity and significance of your objects.”

This free, family-friendly and science-packed event not only gives the community a chance to discover the hidden gems in their own collections, but provides an opportunity to meet and learn more about the museum’s 12 collections and the natural history experts who oversee them.

Museum staff from archaeology, ethnology, herpetology, ichthyology, ornithology, vertebrate and invertebrate paleontology, mammalogy, Native American languages and paleobotany will be available to make identifications and answer questions. Each department also will have a number of objects on view from their collection to serve as “show-and-tell” for visitors.

The Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History is located on the University of Oklahoma Norman campus at J. Willis Stovall Road and Chautauqua Avenue. For accommodations, call 405-325-4712 or visit SamNobleMuseum.ou.edu.

