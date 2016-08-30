Medical marijuana will not be on Nov. ballot - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Medical marijuana will not be on Nov. ballot

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A proposal to legalize medical marijuana in Oklahoma will not appear on the ballot this November.

Former state representative Joe Dorman, who has spearheaded the effort, says the proposal has been sent to the Supreme Court for review. That will be followed by a 10-day window to post any challenges.

Dorman says the election board started printing ballots yesterday and it's too late to make any changes.

Dorman says the governor will have the option to put the question on any ballot in the future. He expects we'll either see it in the June 2018 primary or on the November 2018 ballot.

