SQ 792 could modernized alcohol in OK - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

SQ 792 could modernized alcohol in OK

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)– State Question 792 is officially the only initiative to modernize Oklahoma’s beer and wine laws voters will decide on in November.

“We’re thrilled SQ 792 is on the ballot in November, and our campaign will continue to educate voters about how modernization is good for our economy and is in line with Oklahomans’ free-market principles,” said Alex Weintz, campaign spokesperson for Yes on 792.

If SQ 792 passes, grocery stores and convenience stores will be able to sell cold, regular-strength beer and wine.

“SQ 792 is the answer to what consumers have been calling for – more modern laws, which will boost Oklahoma’s economy,” said state Sen. Stephanie Bice (R-Oklahoma City), co-author of the legislation that created SQ 792. “This language went through the legislative process and garnered the support of grocers, convenience store owners, retailers, grape growers, craft brewers and chambers. I’m proud Oklahomans will have the opportunity to vote Yes on 792 this fall.”

Oklahomans are encouraged to join the effort at Yeson792.com. Organizations wanting to learn more about the issue can request a speaker by contacting 405-518-5135.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

  • AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    •   
Powered by Frankly