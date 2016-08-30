SQ 792 could modernized alcohol in OK

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)– State Question 792 is officially the only initiative to modernize Oklahoma’s beer and wine laws voters will decide on in November.

“We’re thrilled SQ 792 is on the ballot in November, and our campaign will continue to educate voters about how modernization is good for our economy and is in line with Oklahomans’ free-market principles,” said Alex Weintz, campaign spokesperson for Yes on 792.

If SQ 792 passes, grocery stores and convenience stores will be able to sell cold, regular-strength beer and wine.

“SQ 792 is the answer to what consumers have been calling for – more modern laws, which will boost Oklahoma’s economy,” said state Sen. Stephanie Bice (R-Oklahoma City), co-author of the legislation that created SQ 792. “This language went through the legislative process and garnered the support of grocers, convenience store owners, retailers, grape growers, craft brewers and chambers. I’m proud Oklahomans will have the opportunity to vote Yes on 792 this fall.”

