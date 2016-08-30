OK man arrested for indecent proposals to a child

MIDWEST CITY, OK (KSWO) – On August 30, OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children agents arrested a Choctaw man in the parking lot of Heritage Mall for lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 12, lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16, and solicitation of a minor by technology.

Michael P. Dunn, 38, posted an advertisement on the internet seeking a “kinky” relationship and saying age, race, or size was not an issue. An undercover OSBI agent responded to the ad saying she had an 11-year-old daughter. Over the course of two months, Dunn and the undercover agent communicated about Dunn wanting to engage in oral and sexual intercourse with the child. The undercover agent also told Dunn the girl had a 13-year-old sister. Dunn responded that he wanted that child included in the sex. Dunn set a time and date for the meeting to have sex with both girls inside his Chevy Cruze sedan.

The meeting was to happen at 6:30 am. on August 30 in the parking lot of Heritage Mall. At 6:45, OSBI agents, agents with OBN’s Human Trafficking Division, agents with the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, and Midwest City police officers arrested Dunn inside his vehicle in the north parking lot of the mall. Dunn had with him a bag containing condoms and lubricant.

During the on-line conversations with the undercover agent, Dunn admitting to having sexual fantasies about his own daughters. Dunn was booked into the Oklahoma County jail.

