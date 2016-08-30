Robinson family files federal lawsuit against Caddo County Jail

ANADARKO, OK (KSWO)- A 75-million-dollar federal lawsuit has been filed against Caddo County over the death of Darius Robinson, who died while he was in custody at the Caddo County Jail. The medical examiner ruled Robinson's death as strangulation, but no criminal charges were brought.

Ancio Robinson, Darius's brother said he truly misses his brother every day. He wants to get justice for Darius's 7 kids and his family, as well as policy changes in the Caddo County jail system.

On April 4th Daruis Robinson died after he was put in a choke hold in the Caddo County Jail. Jailers said it was necessary after he tried to escape his cell.

Last month, a grand jury declined to indict anyone and both jailers involved in the incident have since returned to work.



"I'm hoping to bring awareness to the polices of the Caddo County corrections department. There is a lot of things that will allow these types of things to continue if they are not changed, so I'm looking for policy changes also”, said Robinson.



Darius Robinson, was arrested for failure to pay child support. He suffered from severe symptoms of withdrawal and was denied medical treatment prior to his death. His brother said regardless of what he was in jail for, his brother did not to deserve to die and justice should be served.



"He kept to himself, he really didn’t like crowds, he was someone of a homebody. All he really cared about was his friends and family, that meant a lot to him. He loved his children a lot. He was just a happy person, hardworking person, very quiet. Didn’t say a lot but when he did speak he said a lot”, said Robinson.



He said these types of incidents should not happen in Oklahoma and feels that this is the status quo in Caddo County.



"I believe in justice for everyone, I believe in fairness for everyone. Based off my experiences from going down there, people I've spoken to, the District attorney’s office, the medical examiner, the citizens of Caddo County. There seem to be a systemic problem going on there for decades not years”, said Robinson.



Anico says the healing process has been tough for his family, but they are going to continue to push for justice for Darius.

The lawsuit names the jailers, along with the board of county commissioners, the incumbent sheriff and emergency medical personnel.

It was filed by a national professional organization of black lawyers on behalf of Darius Robinson's family.

