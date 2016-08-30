Snyder hoping more experience, drop down to Class B will lead to success in 2016

SNYDER, Okla (KSWO) - The Snyder Cyclones spent most of the 2015 season in survival mode. After suffering numerous injuries, the team finished 2-7 with 12 healthy players in 11-man Class A.

Some of the pressure is expected to be removed from the team as Snyder moves into Class B and eight-man football. Head Coach Robert Babcock knows the transition will help his 19-man roster be more competitive, especially in practice.

“We’ve got more kids for practice. You, know we don’t need as many for practice either. When you go offense on defense, that helps an enormous amount. We’re excited because we are having good practices,” said head coach Robert Babcock. “We’ve got a lot of kids out for us. I think we got 19 kids suited up, which for us is a pretty good amount. So the practices have been fun. The kids are working hard. And I can’t say more about them than that.”

The team returns plenty of talent that was sidelined with injury a season ago. Not only does that include juniors and seniors, but also a special group of sophomores.

“We have a bunch of young sophomores. We had six starting freshman last year that finished the year for us, and they’re all sophomores now. So they might be really young, but they’re not totally inexperienced. They’re battle tested as you’d say,” Babcock said.

“Well honestly, I think it’s going to be a great year. I’m glad everyone is coming back. Everyone’s pretty much 100 percent healthy,” said senior lineman Josh Jackson. “I know me and Jacob Kelly, our quarterback, he’s looked better than ever. Me as well, I honestly think. And Tre Mohler, he had a little bit of an injury last year. But he’s perfectly fine too.”

The Cyclones gets things going in Week One by hosting a Class C’s fourth ranked team, Grandfield.

