Surf’s Up, Texoma!

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton author Gary Weise’s new book, “Surf’s Up: The Legend of Kauhuhu,” is a story about an eleven-year-old surfer, Daniel, who tragically loses his father. Then driven by an abusive stepfather and a dream, Daniel heads off on an adventure that will take him halfway across the world on an old fishing boat, where he’ll meet pirates, kidnappers and a Hawaiian Shark God bent on destroying him.

“An absolute wave of adventure, Gary Weise’s first book, “Surf’s Up: The Legend of Kauhuhu” brings the surf crashing down on the reader!” said Judson Troop, author of The Gatekeeper: Day of the Dinosaurs.

Gary is a freelance fiction writer and poet that grew up in Florida. He has a Bachelor’s of Science Degree from Cameron University, is a Veteran of the United States Army, and is an active community servant through Lions Clubs International and Cameron Baptist Church, Lawton. A portion of each book he sells is donated to Special Olympics in Lawton.

The characters come to life in a novel filled with action, adventure, and a splash of heart that will have you reading with white knuckles and a box of tissues. Pick up your copies of Surf’s Up: The Legend of Kauhuhu are available at all major booksellers, including Black Rose Writing, Amazon, Kobo and Barnes & Noble.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.