Lawton man allegedly exposes himself on lawn - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton man allegedly exposes himself on lawn

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
Derrick Phelps (Source Lawton Police Department)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police arrest a man for indecent exposure after a woman says her neighbor was exposing himself in his driveway.

According to police, the woman walked outside her house on SW Latham late Monday night and saw Derrick Phelps step into his driveway and drop his pants, exposing his genitals.  He then pulled his pants back up and went back into his home.

The woman chose to file charges, making a citizen's arrest. Officers say Phelps complained of head pain so he was taken to the Comanche County Memorial Hospital before police took him to jail.

