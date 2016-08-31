Lawton man pleads guilty to 2015 stabbing

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton man has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing an acquaintance last summer.

The victim, Trevor Boyer, was murdered in June 2015. Investigators say after stabbing Boyer to death, Sigfredo Sisco buried his body beneath a shed.

Yesterday, Sisco pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, and two other charges related to tampering with Boyer's body. In exchange for pleading guilty, he will serve just over 27 years in prison.

He'll be formally sentenced in October.

