Lawton man pleads guilty to 2015 stabbing - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton man pleads guilty to 2015 stabbing

By Sharicka Brackens, Producer
Connect
Sigredo Sisco (Source KSWO) Sigredo Sisco (Source KSWO)
Sigredo Sisco (Source KSWO) Sigredo Sisco (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton man has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing an acquaintance last summer.

The victim, Trevor Boyer, was murdered in June 2015. Investigators say after stabbing Boyer to death, Sigfredo Sisco buried his body beneath a shed.

Yesterday, Sisco pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, and two other charges related to tampering with Boyer's body. In exchange for pleading guilty, he will serve just over 27 years in prison.

He'll be formally sentenced in October.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    •   
Powered by Frankly