Head appointed to US Secret Service Oklahoma City field office

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - United States Secret Service Director Joseph P. Clancy announced the appointment of Kenneth Valentine, a veteran agent with over 20 years of experience in the agency with a distinguished record to the position of Special Agent in Charge in Oklahoma City. Serving in this capacity, he has executive oversight for the state of Oklahoma.

“Throughout his career, Ken has developed the reputation for being a leader of great character and is well respected within the Secret Service and the greater law enforcement community,” said Clancy.

SAIC Valentine began his career with the Secret Service in 1996 in the Louisville, KY Field Office. He was subsequently assigned to the Presidential Protective Division in Washington, D.C., protecting Presidents Clinton and Bush from 2000 to 2005.

“The appointment of proven leaders, like Kenneth Valentine, ensures that the Secret Service will continue to successfully accomplish our critical integrated mission of protection and investigations.” said Kenneth Jenkins, Assistant Director, Office of Investigations.

