Civil rights, social justice, & diversity at SWOSU

WEATHERFORD, OK (KSWO) - Jabar Shumate, the vice president of university community at the University of Oklahoma, will speak about civil rights, social justice and diversity on university campuses at an upcoming SWOSU Libraries Showcase event on the Weatherford campus.

The talk is Tuesday, September 13, at 7 p.m. in the Memorial Student Center Ballroom on the SWOSU campus. Admission is free, and the public is invited. Shumate was appointed to his position following a racial incident involving a University of Oklahoma fraternity in March 2015. He has been tasked with overseeing all diversity programs within OU and making campus life more inclusive.

Shumate has previously served in both the Oklahoma House of Representatives and the Oklahoma State Senate. He has held leadership positions in the Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus and currently serves as a member of the board of trustees for the National Urban League.

