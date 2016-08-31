OK received $1MIL to combat opioids

OK (KSWO) - Today is known as International Overdose Awareness Day. Oklahoma has one of the highest rates of death involving the use of opioids in our country and to help in the state's opioid epidemic, the department of health and human services has awarded nearly a million dollars in funding.

Oklahoma will receive $950,000 in funding as part of DHHS' Opioid Initiative, launched in March 2015 and it's focused on improving opioid prescribing practices; expanding access to treatment for opioid use disorder and increasing the use of naloxone to reverse opioid overdoses.

In total, $11 million will be dispersed throughout Oklahoma and ten other states identified as having the highest rates of treatment admissions for heroin and prescription opioids.

