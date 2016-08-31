Charges filed against Cache man selling stolen goods - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Charges filed against Cache man selling stolen goods

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Wayne Gipson (Source Cache Police Department)
CACHE, OK (KSWO) – We have new information on the Cache man that was selling stolen goods.

Wayne Gipson, the owner of the Trading Post Restaurant and Curio shop, was charged today with knowingly selling stolen goods.

District Attorney Fred Smith charged Gipson with two counts of knowingly receiving stolen property. One report says he bought a child’s bike from a homeless man knowing the man personally and knowing he did not have any children.

Gipson was buying stolen items so that he could sell them for a fourth of the value.

He was warned in November 2011 about running a pawn shop without a license, so they feel confident he was aware of what would happen.

Gipson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 10th.

