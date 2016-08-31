Lawton car dealership hit by thieves

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Another car dealership has been hit by thieves. A couple of weeks ago it was Toyota of Lawton, now it's the Billingsley Ford dealership.



A sales manager says someone burglarized the business on August 27. At first, the manager thought only a tailgate and two tail lights were stolen, but they later learned a tailgate and two tail lights were stolen from another vehicle as well.

The manager says the parts cost about $5,000. At this point, they are considering it a loss.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.