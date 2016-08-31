A dozen arrested in Stephens Co. for drug offenses

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- On August 31, the District Attorney’s Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, with the assistance of the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs (OBN), the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, the Duncan Police Department, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Marlow Police Department, arrested 12 people for distribution and trafficking-related drug offenses.

“This investigation was conducted by and between multiple agencies. My Task Force, along with the OBN, performed the work that led to the arrest warrants. However, that work cannot be done with information being brought to us by other agencies. I would like to thank the Duncan Police Department, the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, and all of the other agencies involved in bringing information to the Task Force. It enables our investigators and agents to know who to target. I deeply appreciate all of the officers who took time out of their schedules to assist in the apprehension of our targets. There were over 50 officers who showed up around 5:00 a.m. this morning to help take several people off of the streets of our communities for engaging in the trafficking and selling of drugs. As I have said from the moment I took office, we were going to take an aggressive approach to the drug trade and we have done that. We have a great group of officers working very hard for the citizens of this County and I applaud their efforts and appreciate their work in all of our communities,” said District Attorney Jason Hicks.

Hicks further noted that the citizens of Stephens County should be proud of the law enforcement officer working for them to keep their communities safe. The arrests were the result of an investigation into the sale and trafficking of controlled dangerous substances in and around the Stephens County area.

As a result of the yearlong investigation, charges were filed against the 12 arrested today. Two other suspects remain on the loose. The two people who were not taken into custody are Antonio Gonzales and Jonathon Perry. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Perry or Gonzales should contact their local police department or sheriff’s office.

Those arrested include:

Wannon Brazell Cole Jr. (CUSTODY) Endeavoring to Distribute Controlled Dangerous Substance Within 2000FT of Park Distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substance

James Dylan Mason Jr. (CUSTODY) Distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substance

Dominique Marquise Holland (CUSTODY) Distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substance 2nd & Subsequent Motion to Revoke CF-2008-16 for 2 Counts Distribution

Jonathan Perry (WARRANT) Distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substance

Micah Aron Chisum (CUSTODY) Distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substance

Sahib Quietman Henderson (CUSTODY) Distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substance Within 2000FT of School 2nd & Subsequent

Cindy Ann Norton (CUSTODY) Distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substance Within 2000FT of Park Distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substance Within 2000FT of Park

Yvette Marie Halderson (CUSTODY) Distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substance Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

Joshua Warner Hesbrook (CUSTODY) Distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substance

Ramondo Deon Carr (CUSTODY) Distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substance Within 2000FT of School 2nd & Subsequent

Kevin Eugene Williams (CUSTODY) Distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substance

Michelle Dawn Williams (CUSTODY) Distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substance



Hicks says all of these are distribution and trafficking charges. They wanted to go after sellers not users. The main drug was meth in the Duncan, Marlow, Comanche, Velma areas.

Hicks says this was one of the smoothest raids he's ever been involved with. He called it a "good day" for the good guys who have a goal to take drug dealers off the streets.

