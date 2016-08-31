Wonderland of Lights gears up for 30th year

MARSHALL, TX (KSWO) - The City of Marshall, the Marshall Convention and Visitor's Bureau, and the Marshall Main Street are gearing up to celebrate 30 years of Wonderland of Lights. Historic downtown Marshall will once again be transformed into a winter wonderland. This year’s event will kick off on Wednesday, November 23 at 6:00 p.m. when Santa Claus arrives downtown.

“There is truly no other event like this that I have ever heard of, and we are excited to Celebrate 30 years of one of the longest running Christmas Festivals in the country,” Tourism & Promotions Director Carolyn Howard said. “For a town this size to put on an event of this stature is truly awe-inspiring. Marshall is known for the wonderful holiday festivities associated with Wonderland, and this year will not disappoint.”

Wonderland of Lights will run November 23 through December 31, Wednesday through Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. nightly, and Saturday's from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Wonderland of Lights is closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Once again the Harrison County Courthouse will be the shining star of the festival, adorned with thousands of white lights, inviting attendees to step back in time and rediscover the spirit of Christmas. Following tradition, attendees will be able to enjoy carriage, train, and carousel rides as well as outdoor ice skating, and live entertainment. The ice on the Ice Rink is expected to be impeccable this year with the upgrades to the cooler and coils. Santa's Workshop will be open the same dates and times of the festival and will run until December 23, when Santa will make his return to the North Pole. It will be located inside in the Pioneer Credit building at 311 N. Washington Ave. Attendees can expect to hear live music nightly on Telegraph Stage, in the heart of downtown across from the 1900 J. Riely Gordon Courthouse.

Each weekend will feature a special Saturday event. To kick off the season, Historic Downtown Marshall merchants are making plans to celebrate American Express’ Small Business Saturday, the Saturday after Thanksgiving with the 2nd annual Wassail Fest. Attendees will have the opportunity to peruse downtown businesses while sampling Wassail, a traditional apple cider. Merchants will be vying for the highly coveted title of Wassail Fest champion voted on by the general public. The Jingle Bell Run is slated for the morning of December 3 at 8:30 a.m., to be followed later in the day by the Lighted Christmas Parade kicking off at 6:00 p.m. A new event will make its debut this year December 10 in conjunction with the Second Saturday Car Show, an Outdoor Christmas Market. The Outdoor Christmas Market will feature vendors from around the region selling homemade Christmas and holiday crafts, decor, and plenty of great "stocking stuffers". Lastly, mark your calendars to join us for the Wonderland of Sights on December 17; an art and history holiday-themed tour will delight people of all ages.

For sponsorship and volunteer details contact us at wonderland@marshalltexas.net or 903-702 9500. Be sure to follow Wonderland of Lights on Facebook and visit www.marshalltexas.net for up to date details on entertainment and schedule changes.

