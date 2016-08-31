Comanche making a few changes after Week 0 loss

COMANCHE, Okla (KSWO) - In their first game under new head coach Brad Spurlock, Comanche went from trailing only 6-0 at the start of the fourth quarter to losing the game 33-0. Such a rapid decline defensively woke up the team and made them realize they still had a lot of work to do.

“We were tired. But I mean, I guess all we can do is just feed off that and just get mad at that you know,” said senior linebacker Brandon VanOven.

“Right now we're just getting our kids to focus and think about what we're showing and what we've seen on film and the things that they need to key on,” Spurlock said. “And we tweaked a few things. We moved some personnel around.”

Another change the team plans to make is by starting a new quarterback in Garrett Shannon and moving Brandon VanOven into the backfield.

“Garrett's a younger guy. He's a sophomore. He probably throws a little better ball. Probably not quite as good a runner as the VanOven kid,” Spurlock said. “Basically what it really was is a matter of we need Brandon to be in the backfield as our running back got hurt. And this was the best option for us.”

The Indians will head to Velma-Alma in Week One.

Copyright KSWO 2016. All rights reserved.