Summerfest to give back to Boys and Girls Club

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club hopes to get a big boost from the city's first-ever SummerFest.

It will be held at McMahon Skate Park, located off Southwest 38th and Lee, this Saturday from 4p.m. to 8:p.m. It will feature some of the best local musical talent in Lawton, along with food, games, face painting, jumping houses, and a special performance from the Boys and Girls Cheerleaders. The money raised will help support kids who attend the Boys and Girls Club.



"My favorite thing to do at the boys and girls club is to hang out with my friends and have a good time there”, said Tiana.



For little Tiana, coming to the Boys and Girls Club is the best part of her day.There are countless children like her in our area who desperately need that in their lives.



"If it wasn't for the Boys and Girls Club, kids would probably be running around the streets or home with no food, or in a home with no parents. We play a key role in making sure those kids are fed, making sure those kids are getting their homework done, kids are getting physical activity”, Roseno.



Salvation Army Captain Israel Roseno oversees the entire operation of The Salvation Army in Comanche and Stephens County. He says they desperately need to replace their two buses, which they use daily to pick up kids from seven local schools.



"So if it wasn't for those buses, it would make the life of many parents more difficult. They would have to get there kids to school, bring them to the club, and go back to work. Or not have to work to be able to come here”, said Roseno.



Owner of Biggs House Entertainment, Joe Wilson wanted to create an event that will help make the community a better place. He says there are too many negative things happening in the world, and this event will bring the community together.



"I think it's important a lot of times we look outside of ourselves. But we need to look at ourselves and develop things for ourselves”, said Wilson.



Wilson was a Boys and Girls club member when he was growing up, and sees SummerFest as an opportunity to thank the Salvation Army, and pay it forward for the next generation.



"It's all about us doing for us, creating our own and solving our own problems, and providing solutions right here in Lawton”, said Wilson.



There's no admission to Summerfest, and everything except the food is free. But they will have tables set up where you can make donations.

