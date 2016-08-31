Shots fired, false alarm

CACHE, OK (KSWO)- A large number of armed officers converged on a mobile home park in Cache Wednesday evening.



They were called out after getting a report that gunshots had been heard coming from one of the homes. Investigators checked on the people living there, and couldn't find any evidence of a shooting. They also searched the park before declaring it a false alarm after about 30 minutes.



