A dozen suspected drug dealers arrested

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Twelve suspected drug dealers are behind bars after a wide-ranging raid across Stephens County.



District Attorney Jason Hicks said the arrests were the result of a year-long investigation.



He said their focus was primarily on meth dealers, not users.



More than 50 officers took part in the sweep, which started around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning in several towns, including Duncan, Marlow, Comanche and Velma.



