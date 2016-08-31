Walk a Mile for a Child

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A local organization is encouraging the community to participate in a walk-a-thon fundraiser this weekend to bring awareness to foster and adoptive homes.



One Church One Child is a national recruitment organization. Recruiters often visit local churches looking for families that can provide a temporary or permanent home for neglected or abused children who are in state custody.

“There are families out there that have extra beds, extra rooms, their own biological children are grown and on their own, so they can allow children to come in and nurture them as their own children,” said One Church One Child recruiter Charles Ellington.



This weekend's walk-a-thon will take place Saturday in Elmer Thomas. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. There is a $5 registration fee. Lunch will be served. Businesses and churches are encouraged to wear their organization's t-shirt.

