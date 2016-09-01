Altus police investigating deadly shooting - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Altus police investigating deadly shooting

By Monte Brown, Anchor
ALTUS, OK (KSWO) Breaking news early Thursday morning in Altus where police are investigating a deadly shooting.

Chief Tim Murphy tells 7News his officers were called to shots being fired in the 300 block of North Hudson around 12:30 a.m. When they got there, they found a man lying in the street, dead from several gunshot wounds. 

Police taped off the scene, which is right in the heart of the city's downtown area, only a block from the post office and the Jackson County Courthouse. So far, investigators have not named any suspects. Murphy says they have little information to go on at this time, but they did collect evidence at the scene.

The victim's body was taken to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City for an autopsy. Murphy says APD is still working to notify his next of kin and they won't release his name until that happens.

We'll be working throughout the day to bring you new details.

