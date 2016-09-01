OCSP celebrates College Savings Month with OU/OSU VIP Fan Experience Sweepstakes

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) –September typically marks the beginning of a new season on the gridiron but officials with the Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan celebrate the official Oklahoma College Savings Month. This year, they’re are combining the two with the launch of the VIP Fan Experience Sweepstakes.

Two lucky winners each receive $1,529 toward OCSP accounts, but it will award one Oklahoma State University fan and one University of Oklahoma fan with special VIP football experiences, including game tickets, autographed merchandise and on-field recognition.

“We’re pleased to partner with these two outstanding institutions to recognize Oklahoma College Savings Month,” said state Treasurer Ken Miller, board chair of the OCSP. “Attending classes at the University of Oklahoma or Oklahoma State University – and getting the chance to take part in the game-day atmosphere at those campuses – are exciting experiences for many Oklahomans. Oklahoma College Savings Month is a great time to remind parents and grandparents that they need a plan for how they will save the money to help ensure their loved ones can enjoy the college experience.”

Sweepstakes entries open September 1, and the deadline to enter for the OSU experience is October 16, with the winner receiving $1,529 toward an OCSP account and four lower-level tickets to the October 29 game in Stillwater against West Virginia University. The winner will also receive a pre-game VIP experience for all four guests, one parking pass, a football autographed by OSU coach Mike Gundy, an OSU gift package including a football jersey, and on-field recognition.

The deadline for the OU experience is October 30. The winner will receive $1,529 toward an OCSP account and four lower-level tickets to the November 12 game against Baylor University. The winner will also receive a pre-game VIP experience for all four guests, one parking pass, a football autographed by OU coach Bob Stoops, an OU gift package including a football jersey, and on-field recognition.

Guests can submit their entry for the VIP Fan Experience and find all the information needed to start with an Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan at www.ok4saving.org. Entrants must select only one experience, either OSU or OU, for their chance to win. The sweepstakes are open to legal residents of Oklahoma and OCSP account owners, regardless of their state of residency. Entrants must be at least 21 years old at the time of entry. No purchase is necessary to enter or win and only one entry is allowed per person. The official rules are available at www.ok4saving.org/vipfootball.Winners for each experience will be randomly selected and notified shortly after the respective entry period closes. Winners are responsible for transportation to and from the game; food and beverages; and any other miscellaneous out-of-pocket costs associated with attending the game.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.