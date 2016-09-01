Free SWOSU workshop reignites passion in the classroom - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Free SWOSU workshop reignites passion in the classroom

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
WEATHERFORD, OK (KSWO) - New York Times best-selling author Dave Burgess will present a free workshop for teachers, administrators and the general public at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford on September 17 in the Pioneer Cellular Event Center.

“Teach Like a Pirate” is a workshop for anyone interested in improving the education of this generation of students. Using a unique combination of magic and humor, he will reignite passion for the education profession and show exactly how to make school an amazing place that has students wanting to knock down the walls to get in.

Sherri Brogdon of the SWOSU Department of Education said Burgess has a high-energy, entertaining and inspirational program that will transform the way people look at the roles of educators.She said “Teach Like a Pirate” has sparked a full-scale revolution in the educational world and has inspired teachers from all over the globe to achieve new levels of excellence in their schools and classrooms.

For more information, contact Brogdon at 580-774-6825 or sherri.brogdon@swosu.edu.

