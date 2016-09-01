Two Lawton men arrested in connection with child sex crimes

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Two men have been arrested in connection with sex crimes against a young girl.

Twenty-one -year-old Anthony Crisel, Junior is accused of lewd acts with a 10-year-old. Police say the abuse happened over a span of nine months.

Court records say the child told 40-year-old Kevin Crisel of the abuse, but he told the child not to tell anyone because Anthony Crisel would get in trouble.

Kevin Crisel is facing a charge of child endangerment.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.