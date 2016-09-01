Fort Sill hiring event for military members and veterans - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Fort Sill hiring event for military members and veterans

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) – The Armed Forces Reserve Center on 3955 Cannoneer Field Road at Ft. Sill will host a hiring event for veterans, transitioning military members, Guard, Reserve and family members on September 8, from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. This is the fourth consecutive year that the Oklahoma Military Connection has held an event on Ft. Sill.

"We're very fortunate to have so many military-supportive employers in Oklahoma," said Oklahoma National Guard Employment Coordination Program Director Col. Warren Griffis.

Last year's event was attended by over 300 career seekers and 40 local employers. 

Oklahoma Military Connection is a partnership with members from across the state’s employment service programs. Members of Oklahoma Military Connection include the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, the Oklahoma National Guard Employment Coordination Program and the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development.

