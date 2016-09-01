Man in Duncan accused of urinating on a casino - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Man in Duncan accused of urinating on a casino

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Tyler Fine (Source Duncan Police Department) Tyler Fine (Source Duncan Police Department)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) – A man banned from Chisholm Trail Casino is accused of urinating on a southern fence of the casino on August 28.

Tyler Fine was banned from the casino property weeks ago. However, he snuck into the casino and won a jackpot. Casino officials say that Fine did not receive the jackpot as he was previously banned from the property. Fine then took to Facebook posting  that he hopes that the casino blows up or catches on fire. Fine admits he was upset with casino because he did not receive his jackpot that he won following his lifetime ban.

Fine showed up around 4:45 a.m. on August 28 at Chisholm Trail Casino and proceeded to urinate on a fence. He is accused of criminal trespassing and henceforth banned from all Chickasaw Nation property.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

