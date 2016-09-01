411K Oklahomans to travel over Labor Day

OK (KSWO) – Based on a recent survey, AAA expects 411,000 Oklahomans to travel 50 miles or more over the long Labor Day weekend, the most since 2008. The survey’s results indicate 95.6 percent of travelers will drive to holiday destinations and 4.4 percent will fly.

Nearly 27 percent of those surveyed said the price of gasoline influenced their decision to travel.

Although Oklahoma’s gas price average has risen more than 20 cents since the first of August, today’s price, $2.13, is still 17 cents below the price average recorded on September 1, 2015.

Labor Day is a high risk holiday for motorists,” said Chuck Mai, spokesman for AAA Oklahoma. “Three things contribute to the danger: it’s the last gasp of summer – we’re trying to make the most of it and that means we tend to take chances we wouldn’t ordinarily take, we’re in a party frame of mind and alcohol is often present, and warm temperatures sap our strength and make us sleepy. So we have distracted drivers, drivers who have been drinking, and drowsy drivers.”

For those Oklahomans who plan on drinking alcohol at holiday parties, AAA Oklahoma encourages use of ride-sharing services, taxi cabs, designated drivers and AAA’s Tipsy Tow. A free community service program open to all Oklahomans, Tipsy Tow provides a free ride home for any driver who feels unsafe behind the wheel after drinking and that driver’s vehicle also gets a free tow home. To access Tipsy Tow, call (800) AAA-HELP in metro Oklahoma City, metro Tulsa, Ardmore, Bartlesville, Enid, Shawnee, Tahlequah, Muskogee and Lawton.

AAA Oklahoma encourages motorists to always buckle up and to make sure all passengers of all ages are also properly restrained. In 2015 in Oklahoma, none of those killed over Labor Day in traffic crashes were wearing a safety belt.

