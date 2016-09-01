Altus bulk trash alley updates available online

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Alley bulk trash service resumed in Altus on August 19.

In an effort to keep the public informed and aware, a new tool has been added to the City of Altus website. The Altus Bulk Trash Zone map has been added with updates to the location and progress of the bulk trash service. Updates will include a post date, zone location information, and any notes. This new feature can be found at www.altusok.gov/alley. We hope this added feature will encourage citizens to keep the alleyways clear and help them schedule the placement of any bulk trash items in the alleyway. In addition, here are a few reminders about the bulk trash service.

Please remember that the alley trash service is not an on-call service. Items permissible for bulk service pick-up placed in the alley could sit there for up to 60 days before it is collected. If you need immediate removal, take it to the landfill in your personal vehicle. Remember all Altus residents may take up to 1,500 pounds. of waste a month to the city landfill for free with a utility bill and personal identification. There will be a fee for tires and any waste over 1,500 pounds.

Clear the alleyways for sanitation, utility service, and emergency vehicles. Alleys must remain passable at all times to sanitation, utility service, and emergency vehicles. Alleys should never be blocked by discarded items or piles of limbs. Residents and contractors may not park vehicles, trailers, or boats in alleys. Please keep trees and shrubs trimmed so they do not encroach into the alley. Blocked alleys will result in an interruption of trash collection. In addition, utility service vehicles may have difficulty restoring power or utility services.

The bulk trash contractor will not pick up litter, leaves, or small branches. It may be necessary for residents to do some hand cleaning after the bulk trash has been removed. Residents are required by code to maintain to the center of the alley along their property. This includes cleaning litter, small debris, and mowing grass or weeds. With your cooperation, Altus can be cleaner than ever and we can all take more pride in our community.

Visit www.altusok.gov/alley or call the Altus Sanitation Department at (580) 481-2251 for more information.

