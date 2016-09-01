OK hospital names new chief operating officer

BETHANY, OK (KSWO) – The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital is proud to announce Yukon resident, Lori Boyd, has been named Chief Operating Officer. Boyd has served in many roles at the hospital since beginning in April of 1997. Most recently, she served as the hospital’s president of operations. Boyd is replacing Carol Gray who will transition into a new role focusing on mission integration at the hospital. Gray was hired in April of 1977 as a part-time volunteer coordinator, and later earned her nursing home administrators license. She served as chief operating officer for 40 years.

“Mission Integration is recognized as a specific department in most faith-based healthcare organizations,” said Carol Gray, Senior Vice President of Culture and Mission. “The emphasis is on preserving, promoting and assimilating the mission and core values into the staff and the organization.”

This new position at The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital is one that Gray feels will be an ongoing role, which will monitor and promote the legacy, culture and values of the hospital.

“My goal is to help establish a formalized plan that promotes a culture based on the mission and core values of this ministry and to be a voice for future generations that will be able to take the torch and run,” said Gray. “Because of my love for history and a passion for this ministry, I believe we can identify the contributing factors and trends which give to the success of this organization.”

Gray’s life passion working at The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital has been to be true to the founding principles and to encourage a culture of excellence and Christian compassion. Pioneering the position for Mission Integration is a culmination of her life’s work.

“I am humbled to assume this role from a woman who has dedicated her life to the patients, families, and employees at the Hospital, said Boyd. “I appreciate Carol’s mentorship, investment and faith in me to help prepare me for this role.”

Boyd began her tenure at The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital as accounts payable clerk. Since that time, Boyd has held the positions of business office director, administrative projects coordinator, and vice president of special projects. Boyd was named President of Operations in 2014. She was most recently named as one of The Journal Record’s Women of the Year “50 Making a Difference.” She holds a Master Degree in Healthcare Administration, and has a deep knowledge of healthcare services, programs and trends.

“Lori has served the hospital faithfully for almost 20 years, and as a member of the administrative team for the past 10 years,” said Albert Gray, Chief Executive Officer at The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital. “She is a hands-on and respected servant leader, who is decisive and energetic. Lori’s genuine care for the young patients we serve coupled with her knowledge of health trends make her an excellent choice as the hospital’s chief operating officer. “

To learn more about The Children's Center Rehabilitation Hospital, please visit our website at www.miracleshappenhere.org.

