Duncan hospital mental health 1st aid course

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - September is National Suicide Awareness Month and Duncan Regional Hospital is doing its part to make sure the community can identify the signs of mental illness in children.



The hospital held a course entitled Mental Health First Aid. The program is designed to give the public a better understanding of how to recognize and treat bizarre behavior in youth between the ages of 12 and 18. It is training that could the director of psychiatric services says could save a life.

"We're finding more and more mental illness in our community. We feel like if we can educate our police force, sheriff's deputies, our school teachers, our church leaders, our mental health providers, anybody who outreaches to the public if we can teach them what to look for and what to do to get help, it will propel us forward in a big way," said Paula Proctor, an employee of Duncan Regional Hospital.



Proctor say the course is free of charge and open to anyone who wants to attend. If you're interested, just call the hospital to sign up. The number is 580-252-5300.

