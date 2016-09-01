Altus community in shock after deadly shooting

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - A killing early Thursday morning in the heart of downtown Altus has police searching for the killer and the community in shock.

Just before 12:30 Thursday morning, police responded to a call of shots fired in the 300 block of N Hudson. When they arrived, they found a man dead in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. This is Altus's first homicide since September of 2015.

Police do not have any suspects and they have yet to release the victim's name. The shooting happened just blocks from downtown Altus.

Police remained on the scene through Thursday morning and into the afternoon, searching the area with a metal detector. Just before 1:30 p.m., detectives pulled a shell casing from the grass near where the shooting happened. Altus native Cheryl Walker works just feet away from where the man was killed and says the police presence nearby during the day was unnerving.

"I hate seeing anything like that for anybody, especially in our area we just don't have things like that happen in our area. It's just a shock," Walker said.

Walker said she learned about the killing from the morning newscast just before she left to head to work for the day.

"We were a little scared, like do we got to work, what's going to happen, are police going to be coming in and asking us questions," Walker said. "It happened in the middle of the night so we're really not involved in it. You feel like oh gosh it's our parking lot, a little scary, a little different."

Walker said the people working in these buildings are obviously tied up throughout the day and don't notice the things that happen outside the doors.

"A lot of us are unaware in areas that things like that happen all the time in our daily, while we're working , things are happening outside of work. It makes you more aware," Walker said.

Walker said that the area having a lot of foot traffic, coupled with the shooting happening so close, has raised some concern in the dental clinic where she works.

"Dr. Lamb has children that we walk around the office, we'll walk around the office on our breaks and lunch hour," Walker said. "Just a little more awareness, and I think everyone should be in any area you work in. It can happen anywhere"

Police continue to investigate the shooting but as of Thursday evening, there are still no answers about what happened and why. 7News contacted Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy's office for an update but were told the information that was released at 830 this morning was all that is available.

