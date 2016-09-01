OK business receives freedom award

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – For the second year in a row, the Secretary of Defense has recognized an Oklahoma-based company, the Burford Corporation of Maysville, Oklahoma, for the Freedom Award. It is the highest honor the department gives to employers for their support of the National Guard and Reserve employees.

“I am proud to know we have such great employers supporting our Oklahoma Guardsmen,” said Maj. Gen. Robbie Asher, adjutant general for Oklahoma. “The national recognition from this prestigious award epitomizes the Burford Corporation’s commitment to those who serve our state and nation.”

The Burford Corporation has been in business since 1961. E. Burford and his father started the company by developing the bread bag twist ties still used today. Today, the company is a leader in patenting and supplying baking equipment, to include tyers, toppers, seeders, sprayers, bag sealers, bakery splitters, and shakers.

“We do count our blessings at Burford,” said Fred Springer, president and CEO of Burford Corporation. “Our hearts go out to our military personnel and their families. They need our support and prayers at this time as well as our political administration. You cannot be any more dedicated to serving and honoring our military personnel than this, and they do it always and consistently.”

The Burford Corporation includes 75 employees, including veterans from all services and four from the Oklahoma National Guard.

“Seldom do you ever see a culture throughout an entire organization that is so pro-military,” said Gary H. Foster, state chairman, ESGR Oklahoma. “They are one big family when it comes to supporting our troops, and it is evident at every workstation and desk. I can find no better company that is worthy of the 2016 Freedom Award. They are the best of the best in every category.”

As part of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) program, a total of 2,424 nominations were submitted nationwide. Only 15 of those nominations were given the prestigious award at a ceremony at the Pentagon Auditorium.

