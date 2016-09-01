OKC Memorial Marathon registration opens Labor Day - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OKC Memorial Marathon registration opens Labor Day

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - Registration for the 17th annual Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon opens on September 5. This Marathon is dedicated to those who were killed, those who survived, and those changed forever by the 1995 bombing in Oklahoma City.

“Each of us can make a difference and the Memorial Marathon is a great symbol of people coming together to honor, remember and celebrate life. On Marathon weekend, everyone gets to experience the beauty and strength of our city,” said Kari Watkins, Race Director, Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon and Executive Director, Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum.

Since its start in 2001 with 5,000 runners, the race has grown to approximately 25,000 participants with competitors from 47 states and 13 countries. It is the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum’s largest fundraiser and is vital to the Museum. Thanks to runners, sponsors and donors, $1,023,891 was raised to preserve, support and enhance the privately owned Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum, which does not receive any annual government funding.

This “Run to Remember” has a race for everyone, whether you are a top athlete or first-time marathoner. Races include the Marathon, Half Marathon, Marathon Relay, 5K and Kids Marathon. Make plans to be a part of the 2017 Memorial Marathon on Sunday, April 30. Participants can register at OKCMarathon.com beginning on Labor Day.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly