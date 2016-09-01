OKC Memorial Marathon registration opens Labor Day

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - Registration for the 17th annual Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon opens on September 5. This Marathon is dedicated to those who were killed, those who survived, and those changed forever by the 1995 bombing in Oklahoma City.

“Each of us can make a difference and the Memorial Marathon is a great symbol of people coming together to honor, remember and celebrate life. On Marathon weekend, everyone gets to experience the beauty and strength of our city,” said Kari Watkins, Race Director, Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon and Executive Director, Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum.

Since its start in 2001 with 5,000 runners, the race has grown to approximately 25,000 participants with competitors from 47 states and 13 countries. It is the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum’s largest fundraiser and is vital to the Museum. Thanks to runners, sponsors and donors, $1,023,891 was raised to preserve, support and enhance the privately owned Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum, which does not receive any annual government funding.

This “Run to Remember” has a race for everyone, whether you are a top athlete or first-time marathoner. Races include the Marathon, Half Marathon, Marathon Relay, 5K and Kids Marathon. Make plans to be a part of the 2017 Memorial Marathon on Sunday, April 30. Participants can register at OKCMarathon.com beginning on Labor Day.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.