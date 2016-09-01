Possible location options for city hall - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Possible location options for city hall

By Re'Chelle Turner, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - Now that the city of Duncan has a new city manager in place, preliminary talks could begin regarding the potential of a city hall complex in a new location. 
 

Mayor Ritchie Dennington has an idea to create a one-stop shop for the city's residents and the list of improvements for the current city hall building is long.
 

"It's cramped, it's outdated, it needs air conditioning, it does have plumbing problems with it that we are continuing dealing with. It needs a new roof put on it, a lot of upgrades. It kind of have out used its usefulness. We may need to do a complete remodel of it, that may be the most economical way to go, said Dennington.

"We would really like someday to improve the service for the citizens of Duncan. We feel this could be improved by putting everyone in one roof, said Dennington.
 

Dennington says there is no specific location yet, but they are discussing new building locations or moving into an existing building.
 

"We have had some big building being vacated with certain industries moving out. Those are just options we are looking at and we may go in and do all the maintenance work that we need to do on city hall. We are just for options, nothing set in stone, matter of finding money to begin with, said Dennington

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.
 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    •   
Powered by Frankly