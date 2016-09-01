Possible location options for city hall

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - Now that the city of Duncan has a new city manager in place, preliminary talks could begin regarding the potential of a city hall complex in a new location.



Mayor Ritchie Dennington has an idea to create a one-stop shop for the city's residents and the list of improvements for the current city hall building is long.



"It's cramped, it's outdated, it needs air conditioning, it does have plumbing problems with it that we are continuing dealing with. It needs a new roof put on it, a lot of upgrades. It kind of have out used its usefulness. We may need to do a complete remodel of it, that may be the most economical way to go”, said Dennington.

"We would really like someday to improve the service for the citizens of Duncan. We feel this could be improved by putting everyone in one roof”, said Dennington.



Dennington says there is no specific location yet, but they are discussing new building locations or moving into an existing building.



"We have had some big building being vacated with certain industries moving out. Those are just options we are looking at and we may go in and do all the maintenance work that we need to do on city hall. We are just for options, nothing set in stone, matter of finding money to begin with”, said Dennington

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

